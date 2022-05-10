A video has shown some goats tethered inside a Nigerian zoo, and many people are asking if goats are also kept there

Although the short clip did not reveal where the zoo is located, the person who spoke in it asks exactly what the goats are doing there

People on social media have also been offering their opinions on the short video with some saying the goats could be used to feed lions

There is a short video currently trending on Instagram which captures some goats seen in an unnamed zoo.

After seeing the video, Nigerians on social media are asking and wondering if goats are kept in zoos and for what.

Nigerians are reacting to the video of some goats seen at a zoo. Photo credit: @gossipmilltv and Tom and Steve/Getty Images.

Goats may be kept for feeding lions

Some who have seen the video on Instagram have suggested that the goats may have been kept there for the purpose of feeding lions.

Another observer said the goats are rare breeds from Northern Nigeria, hence it is normal to have them there.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users give reasons why goats are in the zoo

@iamqualityking commented:

"Pepper soup loading."

@goddess_ladystar reacted:

"The first time I saw this I just weak. Apart from that, immediately you enter the zoo, it's dog barks you will be hearing."

@kanmi_brown said:

"That’s sokoto red goats is not common in south, east and west."

@olajumokeella commented:

"This is ogba zoo, they use the goats to feed the lions."

@saintavenue_ent1 said:

"Na goat Wey Dem keep as refreshments for tigers & lions."

@cj_twm commented:

"Ogba Zoo no want just upgrade at all, naso their lion be like ram too."

@flossyasoro reacted:

"Left speechless how? Where did goat supposed Dey? Is it not an animal too? This country sef."

@caeser_august said:

"A Zoo is a Zoological park! That particular goat is not a native of that geography. Having it in your collection is good exposure. Go there to learn and enjoy yourself and not complain!"

