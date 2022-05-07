A young man identified as Phancho has inspired as he graduates from the university despite his delayed education

@HensrickM said: ''Wish you all of the best in your journey. May you be successful in your career path and be blessed too''

He achieved his goal! A social media user identified as Phancho dazzled in his robe on his graduation day as he finally achieves his goal.

For several years, Phancho worked hard to earn a degree, and he has made himself proud as he finally graduates from the university.

However, he did not bag the degree on a platter as it took him longer than expected. But he persevered.

Delayed journey to obtaining degree

According to him, what was supposed to be a four-year degree to complete, took 10 years to complete.

''But today we are making it official all I can say is that I made it. There are so many people I’d like to thank but I thank them individually,'' he said.

Phancho has inspired many who took to the comment section of his post to congratulate him.

@HensrickM said:

''Wish you all of the best in your journey. May u be successful in your career path and be blessed too.''

@ResegoLetlonka1 commented:

''Congratulations.''

@VincentAteka commented:

''Congratulations! Delayed, not denied.''

