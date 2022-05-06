A social media user has shared the hilarious thing a Keke rider did after finding his sister's missing phone

According to the netizen, the Keke rider upon being contacted requested to be given the password of the smartphone

The man pleaded to be allowed to use the phone for Sallah shoots with the promise to return it afterwards

A netizen has sparked reactions on the net after narrating how his sister was able to recover her missing smartphone.

@adda_fadi shared on Twitter that the phone got missing a day to Sallah after his sister boarded a Keke Napep.

The Keke rider returned the phone after taking pictures with it. Photo Credit: Nigeriafilms

When his sister contacted the Keke rider, he surprisingly requested for the phone's password, stating that he wants to use it for Sallah shoots.

The Keke man promised to return it afterwards.

He kept to his promise

@adda_fadi said that the Keke rider kept to his words and returned the smartphone after Sallah.

The netizen added that the man came with a flash to copy the over 300 pictures taken with the phone.

@adda_fadi tweets read:

"My Sister’s phone got missing a day to sallah, when she called the number the keke Guy asked her to please give him the password he wants to use her camera for Sallah shoots he promised to bring it back after Sallah, and guess what he just brought it back.

"He snapped more than 300 pictures and he came with flash to copy."

See the tweet below:

Nigerians react

@TonyIshola said:

"Returning a lost and found phone is not unusual abroad,a lot of people doesn’t even think about it twice before they return it to customer service rep of wherever they found the phone.The phone is almost useless to you in developed countries bcos of IMEI numbers."

@KazeemBello4 said:

"Do people even know that if someone send you to collect money from using their ATM card, you have no right to check their balance? Irrespective of him returning the phone, he has no moral right to use it to snap."

@Odunfa24 said:

"Similarly, I lost my phone in a club in Abk. The guy who found it is a DJ, works in a radio station. For three days call was not going through. He charged the phone and I was able to reach him. He said I should come to Abk I went, collected my phone, he did not accept any gift."

@teablack75 said:

"My iPhone was on low ba3 & got lost 2 weeks ago infront of my gate & only to noticed after taking a shower.. kept trying to call d line 4 like 3 days till it was on and rang on d 4th day. The bikeman dat found it had to put my SIM on his phone cos he had no iPhone charger."

