A lady sent social media users into a frenzy as she showed off the man in her life in stunning photos

Doing her own version of the 'how it started vs how it is going' social media challenge, she captured their relationship journey from its early stages till present

While netizens gushed about their love story, many were quick to note that the man lost the 6 packs he had flaunted in the early stages of their relationship

A lady's 'how it started vs how it is going' showcase of her love life on social media has got many people talking.

The lady with the handle @stamps2tropics showed off her man on Twitter by recreating a photo from the early stages of their relationship.

Many marvelled at the physical transformation of the man. Photo Credit: @stamps2tropics

In the first frame, the shirtless man posed with hands in his short pockets and flaunted his 6 packs as the lady took a selfie of both of them.

However, the second frame showed he lost the 6 packs he had flaunted at the early stages of their relationship.

Netizens made the observation about his packs and the lady would do a follow-up tweet. She wrote:

"There’s a lot in how it is, there’s happiness, joy and ❤️. We can’t be in the gym all day when baby ain’t no milk and food… the groceries etc."

See her tweet below:

Social media reactions

@Amesdgreat said:

"You have over fed my Brother no more 6 packs is now bellee."

@AsubuMoses said:

"Thanks for the motivation....I see gym will not be necessary after marriage...infact there will be no time for it , subsequently there is no need to waste time going there right now."

@hasyahay27 said:

"The answer is simple,responsible men have less time for gym."

@samehijoshua said:

"That's not true. I am married with two kids, run two businesses with my wife. I go to the gym 5 days a week to lift heavy weights, go about my business and still pick my kids from School everyday with a lot of time to play with them. May I add that I train my wife every evening."

@stevebrizzy1 said:

"I see a lot of happiness in this relationship, God bless ur home but u need to start hitting the gym again or start doing some cardio to get back in form cos ur body physique isn't as great as it used to be. Keep ur relationship private by the way, people love to ruin things."

