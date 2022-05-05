After losing her job, a mother took shelter in tents with her 4 kids as she couldn't afford a decent house

Luck smiled on her one certain day as she ran into an activist and designer Isaiah Garza who took interest in her case

He took her family from living in tents to a hotel room and raised N10.3m as well as got her a new house weeks later

A kindhearted designer and activist identified as Isaiah Garza moved a mother of 4 to tears after he surprised her with $25,000 (N10.3 million) and a new house.

According to Isaiah, the woman had been living in tents with her kids for the past two years after losing her job and house.

The woman and her kids have been homeless for 2 years. Photo Credit: @isaiahgarza

Source: Instagram

How the woman's standard of living and life nosedived

Sharing a video on his verified Instagram page, Isaiah explained that the woman had an almost fatal accident that left her unable to work.

He stated that the person who hit her car didn't have insurance and this meant the woman had to pay for everything.

Upon losing her house, the woman resorted to taking shelter in tents with her kids until Isaiah accosted them one certain day.

The kind man lodged the woman and her kids in a hotel and catered for their food.

He afterwards launched a social media campaign to raise money in improving her standard of living. It was the money he got from the campaign that he used in getting her a house as well as in taking them shopping.

Watch the heartwarming video below:

Social media users react

@sabina61 said:

"Thanks for helping them.❤️

"But I don’t understand how she can be homeless with 3 kids for 2 years? I never see little kids homeless living on streets in CA?"

@jordansuniga25 said:

"Yesterday I overheard a family talking at the store and the mom didn't have enough money to pay for her daughter's toys and made her put it back. I stepped in and paid for the toy and it felt amazing! I see your videos and I would loveeee to be able to do what you do on a daily basis and to help spread love and blessings! Thank you for doing what you do! Love you brotha!"

@thrillsoftyler said:

"@isaiahgarza am from Africa watching your videos inspires me thank you so much I will love to get in touch with this family and see how I can support time to time as well I don’t really have I just hope my savings will be enough to help them❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ add me to your weekly and daily updates please."

@davidodinero_ said:

"God bless you…And I’m really learning from you,and one day i will like to do thé same to people."

