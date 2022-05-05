Human rights activist Harrison Gwamnishu came to the aid of a widow whose roof was blown off by a windstorm

The social justice advocate upon getting wind of her situation rallied support and raised money to help rebuild the widow's house

Two weeks after that ugly incident, Harrison made the woman emotional as he gave her access to the transformed structure in a touching video

Kindhearted social justice advocate Harrison Gwamnishu has unveiled a widow's transformed house to her, weeks after the roof was blown off by a windstorm.

The Delta-born human rights activist had raised funds on social media for rebuilding the house after he learnt of the woman's plight.

The woman was overwhelmed with joy. Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @harrison_gwamnishu

Source: Instagram

In a post on his verified Instagram page, Harrison explained that he received a total of N1.2m from friends and kindhearted fellows and spent over N1.7m in fixing the widow's house.

"Two weeks and we delivered our promise to the widow. I received 1.2million from friends and followers and spent N1,780,000.00 for cement, block, iron, planks, zinc, Labour, PVC, sharp sand, plaster sand and painting to get to this final stage,'' he wrote.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Harrison hints at the next beneficiary of his social media project

He expressed gratitude to everyone who contributed to the cause and assured that another widow from a different state will be the next beneficiary.

Harrison shared a video showing the moment the widow was given access to the house.

The emotional woman prayed for him as she marvelled at the transformation her abode took.

Watch the video below:

Netizens hail him

@cute_emem_sharon said:

"God bless you and everyone that are part of the reason this woman is this happy may happiness never depart from u all."

@jemi_jeko said:

"God bless you more than your expectations… Before your need arise he will make ur supply available …. ❤️❤️❤️.. to every one that made this project possible,your pockets will never run dry."

@de.great_ezemmuo said:

"Harrison, you will long, you will never know any sorrow. You are a gift to Nigeria and beyond on. We love you bro."

@derrickablaze

"Thank you for always putting smile and happiness on people's face.."

Harrison upgrades his parent's house for supporting him while in prison

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that activist Harrison had upgraded his parent's house as a reward for supporting him while in prison.

Harrison who was in prison for four years revealed his family was laughed at and ridiculed. However, his parents never stopped being supportive during a difficult time in his life.

In a Facebook post, he shared before and after photos of their old and new home alongside a video with his very pleased parents who prayed for him.

He wrote:

"Thank you Mama and Papa for the LOVE. I don't have my own house, but yours is a priority. The time has come. It's already close."

Source: Legit.ng