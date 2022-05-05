A beautiful amputee showcase of outward joy and happiness in the face of her physical limitations has melted hearts on the net

In a video shared on the net, the lady put her crutches to one side as she happily danced to a Nigerian song on one leg

Social media users marvelled at how the lady made a clockwise turn and shook her waist without being aided

Social media users have reacted to a video of a female amputee dancing effortlessly.

The short clip shared by @gossipmilltv on Instagram captured the pretty lady in ripped jean shorts and top vibing to a Nigerian song in an apartment.

She danced without her crutches. Photo Credit: @gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

Quite to the amazement of many, the lady danced hard without using her crutches which were spotted at a corner in the apartment.

With unexplainable ease, the lady made a clockwise turn as she whined her waist in the direction of the video recorder.

She did leg dance moves like her limbs were complete and wore a cheering countenance throughout her dancing.

Netizens gushed about the lady's positivity despite her condition.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@_omobosola15_ said:

"Sending lot of love to her.

"Self confidence is key Dont let anyone tell you otherwise."

@spunkysessentials said:

"Hei God if she can be this happy ❤️pls forgive me if I ever forget to be thankful."

@stoney___lisa said:

"Na only when person get one leg or one hand na dem go see say e Beautiful."

@nimsha_nath said:

"How is she able to move like that on one leg."

@kojo.sleek said:

"If not for the condition people will not know she is beautiful."

Source: Legit.ng