A lady lost her phone in the United States of America, USA, but discovered that the phone was lurking somewhere in Ghana

The lady said the iPhone was tracked to the West African country when the person who took it turned it back on after landing in the country

People on social media are wondering how it all happened but the lady is happy that she could have her phone back

It is not your usual theft. No one can understand how a missing iPhone found its way to Ghana after it was first declared missing in Washington DC, USA. But that was what happened.

The iPhone was discovered to be in Ghana after the owner looked everywhere in her apartment and could not find it. According to the woman, she did everything to find the missing phone all to no avail.

The lady said the person who took it turned it back on while in Ghana. That's hundreds of thousands of kilometres away from the place it was taken in the USA.

The owner of the phone said in a video shared on Instagram by Instablog9ja:

"So at the beginning of October, I lost my phone in DC. And obviously, I did all those find my iPhone stuff. Like trying to play the sound to see if it was in the apartment. And I put it in lost mode and tried to track it, but it was dead or turned off."

But on the 20th of December, her phone was turned back on. She was then able to track it to Ghana.

Social media users react

Social media users on Instagram were surprised at the strange development and so took to the comment section of the post to bare their minds. Here are a few of their opinions:

@a.b.e.f.e_

"Her phone don turn UK used on sales."

@comedian_eddyranking:

"I be think say warri rugged but I fear Ghana."

@ebocute_gh:

"Phone saf come get visa travel overseas."

@phemmypoko

"It’s Christmas. The phone went on Holiday."

