Authentically Naija Made: Man Cruises Around Town with Car Painted in Isi-agu Colours, Video Stuns Nigerians
- A Nigerian man has been seen cruising around Owerri metropolis with a car painted in Isi-agu, the popular Igbo traditional dress
- The Isi-agu dress, native to Eastern Nigerians is seen as a traditional symbol and for a man to use the patterns on his car is thrilling to many
- The video of the man driving the car on a major road was recorded and shared by an admirer who sounded happy
A peculiarly painted car has been sighted in Owerri, Imo state. The car is painted in Isi-agu colours.
The Isi-agu is a popular native dress synonymous with the Igbos in Eastern Nigeria and to see it on a car got some people excited.
Isi-agu car drives by in style
A man got a rare glimpse of the vehicle as it was driving around town and did not fail to make a video which he shared on the internet.
It looks beautiful and nice and many are also happy to see it as it invokes a kind of ethnic pride in them.
The man's concept and the beauty of the car have elicited interesting and some hilarious reactions on Instagram.
Watch the video below:
Social media users react
@adaprecious43 commented:
"Forget Igbo too sweet."
@ellafrancis16 said:
"This guy is from Ikeduru."
@superwoman9ja reacted:
"Authentically made in Nigeria."
@ceemplybecca commented:
"Normally we suppose don Dey cashout on Netflix by now."
@allie_jhay said:
"Imo state people no send."
@terimillz commented:
"Igbo get sense sha appreciate your culture."
@blesskidw raected:
"This country suppose dey NatGeo wild."
@you.found.giftie said:
"This country suppose be series for Netflix."
@queenakins_j said:
"Only in Owerri you will find this."
Man rides bicycle painted in Isi-Agu colours
In a related story, Legit.ng had reported that a Nigerian man was seen riding on Isi-agu themed bicycle.
The man had an umbrella which was also painted in the same Isi-agu colour. His dress also was Isi-agu.
The man's unusual dress sense caught the attention of many people on social media with some describing him as a proud traditionalist.
Source: Legit.ng