A Nigerian man has been seen cruising around Owerri metropolis with a car painted in Isi-agu, the popular Igbo traditional dress

The Isi-agu dress, native to Eastern Nigerians is seen as a traditional symbol and for a man to use the patterns on his car is thrilling to many

The video of the man driving the car on a major road was recorded and shared by an admirer who sounded happy

A peculiarly painted car has been sighted in Owerri, Imo state. The car is painted in Isi-agu colours.

The Isi-agu is a popular native dress synonymous with the Igbos in Eastern Nigeria and to see it on a car got some people excited.

The Isi-Agu car has attracted huge reactions from Nigerians. Photo credit: @instagblog9ja

Source: Instagram

Isi-agu car drives by in style

A man got a rare glimpse of the vehicle as it was driving around town and did not fail to make a video which he shared on the internet.

It looks beautiful and nice and many are also happy to see it as it invokes a kind of ethnic pride in them.

The man's concept and the beauty of the car have elicited interesting and some hilarious reactions on Instagram.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

@adaprecious43 commented:

"Forget Igbo too sweet."

@ellafrancis16 said:

"This guy is from Ikeduru."

@superwoman9ja reacted:

"Authentically made in Nigeria."

@ceemplybecca commented:

"Normally we suppose don Dey cashout on Netflix by now."

@allie_jhay said:

"Imo state people no send."

@terimillz commented:

"Igbo get sense sha appreciate your culture."

@blesskidw raected:

"This country suppose dey NatGeo wild."

@you.found.giftie said:

"This country suppose be series for Netflix."

@queenakins_j said:

"Only in Owerri you will find this."

Man rides bicycle painted in Isi-Agu colours

In a related story, Legit.ng had reported that a Nigerian man was seen riding on Isi-agu themed bicycle.

The man had an umbrella which was also painted in the same Isi-agu colour. His dress also was Isi-agu.

The man's unusual dress sense caught the attention of many people on social media with some describing him as a proud traditionalist.

Source: Legit.ng