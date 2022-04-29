A smart Nigerian scientist named Dr Ugochukwu Anieto has discovered a new antibiotic drug used to treat drug-resistant infections

A document sighted online indicates that the drug is named after Dr Aniteto's family, hence it is called 'Anietocin'

His novel discovery has been applauded by Nigerians who have expressed how proud they are of him for his smartness and prowess

A talented Nigerian scientist, Dr Ugochukwu Anieto has made a new foray into the area of drug invention as he has discovered a novel antibiotic.

Dr Anieto is an instructional assistant at the College of Science and Higher Education, McAllen, Texas A&M University.

Dr Ugochukwu Anieto has received accolades home and abroad. Photo credit: Texas A&M University.

The new drug is called 'Anietocin' which is named after his Nigerian family roots.

Drug used to treat drug-resistant infections

According to a document sighted online, Anietocin is used to treat drug-resistant infections. The document also states that the new invention is currently undergoing laboratory trials.

Also, it confirmed that preparations are in top gear to get the drug patented in the United States.

A relative to Dr. Anieto named Ozii Baba Anieto shared a tweet to celebrate the feat. He wrote:

"My cousin, Dr. Ugo Anieto discovered an antibiotic for drug-resistant infections. He named it ANIETOCIN - after my family name. Dr. Ugo is a scientist in Texas, USA."

See his tweet below:

