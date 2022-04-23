Yoruba ancestors will support the presidential ambition of Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

This was a declaration made by the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi when the APC national leader came on a visit

Meanwhile, shortly after making this pronouncement, the traditional leader has now become part of the ancestors he mentioned

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi before his passing had prayed that the ancestors of Yoruba land will back the presidential ambition of Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“If I check my list now, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the first presidential aspirant to visit me. All you the chiefs and traditional rulers, you have heard what our visitor said.

Yoruba ancestors will support the presidential ambition of Bola Tinubu, Alaafin of Oyo said. Photo: PM News.

Source: UGC

“He said our prayers are needed. All the ancestors in Yorubaland, get up and assist your son."

Surprisingly, weeks after he made this comment, the traditional monarch died and became one of the ancestors.

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos state, had embarked on a consultation tour to traditional rulers in the South-West, after declaring his presidential ambition.

During the visit, Tinubu said his visit to the traditional ruler was to seek his blessing, cooperation and prayers on his ambition.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Alaafin of Oyo, one of the most respected Yoruba monarchs has passed on to join his ancestors. The respected monarch who, while alive has a good taste for pretty and young women left behind beautiful wives, some of them are beautiful and much more younger.

