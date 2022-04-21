Adisa Olashile, the young photographer who captured the image of Baba Onilu the drummer and sold it as NFT has bought nice equipment

Olashile took to Twitter to share the good news and photos of the Macbook Pro Laptop he recently bought for his work

Many Nigerians took to the comment section of his twit to show him some love with many of them saying he hugely deserved his acquisition

Adisa Olshile, the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC member who used his phone to capture the viral image of an old drummer named Baba Onilu has bought his dream equipment.

Recall that Adisa took Baba Onilu's photos and sold them as NFT after which he returned to the old man and gave him 50% of the proceeds which is N500k, plus another N100 donated to him by Nigerians.

Adisa shows off his new Macbook laptop. Photo credit: @dhikrullah_, @jasmine_toons and @adisaolshile.

He buys his dream Apple Macbook

Now, the young man has bought himself his dream work gear which is a Mackbook Pro Apple Laptop.

He took to Twitter to share the good news and to also thank his collectors and everyone who supported him and his hustle.

See his twit below:

Social media users react

@blockbuildafric commented:

"Good works deserve rewards! Your reward is well deserved @adisaolashile. Blockchain especially in NFT holds a lot for people. We could use yours as a case study."

@Abdoulaye_92 said:

"Congratulations to you bossman, your hardworking and commitment earned you this.... More grace InshaAllahu."

@ExpoLewis reacted:

"Been following for a while and I've seen Consistency and hardwork you put in. More wins fam."

@Taiye_Yinusa commented:

"May you continue to win by God grace. We believe in you."

@_iamMrAwesome said:

"Just followed you brother. Congratulations. Let's keep changing the narrative for African youths everywhere. Legitimate earning is possible. See you at the tiny top."

