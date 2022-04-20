A gogo was captured dancing with a younger man in a video clip that went viral on Facebook

The lady managed to maintain her energy throughout the performance with her partner while wearing an expression of joy

People fell in love with her and wished her a long and happy life, while others encouraged her to keep dancing

A grandma showed peeps online that good vibes come with age and years of experience. She lit up the net with her groove in a viral clip on Facebook.

The elderly woman danced with a younger man and matched him move for move. She also wore a lively expression on her face that worked to steal even more hearts online.

An elderly lady was captured dancing up a storm in a video that went viral online. Images: FirstNews Music Vlog/Facebook

Source: UGC

She danced well

Peeps on Facebook praised grandma for her charisma and youthful moves. They blessed her with wishes for a happy and long life, while other people encouraged her never to stop dancing.

Here are some of the comments:

Obianuju Cynthia Ujunwa said:

"God bless you, mama. Live long in good health and joy."

Joy Kawah said:

"This grandma is such an amazing dancer. Full of energy. I love you, grandma. Keep catching fun."

Stella Ozah Chukwutem said:

"I love you, grandma. God continue to keep you happy and healthy. Amen."

Datgal Ekua said:

"You have a wonderful family, may this joy never fade, in Jesus' name, amen."

Maria Castro said:

"You're awesome Grandma, keep up the good work, you're hanging in there with the youngsters, show them those moves. God bless you, Grandma."

Tonye Victor Theo said:

"Grandma got some nice moves. God bless you with strength and vitality."

Dorcas Besidonne said:

"I love her moves. Youthful grandma. Continue to age with good health."

Another grandma danced

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of a gogo dancing went viral on Instagram. It showed the old lady at a show enjoying the music and completely oblivious of anyone that might be watching.

Gogo was aware of the camera as she would momentarily smile in acknowledgement of it while she danced.

Peeps on Instagram showed the grandma some love and wondered what she was like in her youth. Some peeps tagged others to see gogo getting down while others marvelled at her youthful spirit.

Source: Legit.ng