As the story concerning an online Ponzi scheme started by one Ovaioza gets clearer, it has now emerged that some invested N36m in it

According to the story, the lady named Imu Ovaioza Yunusa engaged in storage business and got so many people to invest in it

She promised them a huge return on investment which she allegedly stopped paying since last year and has continued to give excuses

She has been arrested by the Nigerian Police after attempting to leave the country with her husband named David

Since yesterday when the news broke that she has allegedly duped unsuspecting members of the public of N3 billion, the name Ovaioza has gone viral online, taking over major social spaces.

Not many people knew who she is but as her name continued to trend, many were forced to check and know exactly why she was dominating discussions on social media platforms.

Imu Ovaioza Yunusa attempted to escape from the country. Photo credit: Ovaioza

Source: Facebook

Imu Ovaioza Yunusa and her alleged crime

Her full name is Imu Ovaioza Yunusa, a 28-year-old lady from Kogi state who engaged in agricultural produce buying, storage, and distribution.

She got some people on Facebook to invest in the scheme on promises of mouthwatering return on investments.

According to the story, the ROI has completely stopped flowing to the investors since last year and their capitals are also at risk.

Unconfirmed estimates have it that she is allegedly sitting on people's N3b as at the time she was arrested by the Nigerian police when she tried to escape from the country.

In a tweet, @EstherIjewere said some investors put in as much as N36 million in Ovaioza's care. She wrote:

"How she managed to fool people on Facebook should be studied. Ovioza scammed people to the tune of 3billion naira with her storage PONZI scheme. I'm all about women supporting women but this sister right here didn't show love to other women. Some invested up to N36M!!!"

See her tweet below:

Social media users react

Under the tweet shared by @EstherIjewere, many Nigerians wondered why people fall for such things. Here are some of the reactions:

@benoni2341 said:

"I really don't understand why Facebook users are gullible."

@Iamnotyouplease reacted:

"I am struggling to believe this story 3 billion is alot na."

@OlalekanTajud12 said:

"I thought they said Nigeria is the poverty capital of the world where all this money com de comot from because omo!"

Source: Legit.ng