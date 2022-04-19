The Chief Executive Officer of Ovaioza Farm Produce Business (OFSB), Ovaioza was alleged to have been planning an investment haven before she was arrested

Arrested CEO of Ovaioza Farm Produce Storage Business (OFSB), Ovaioza allegedly swindled investors to the tune of N3 billion, reports from victims allege.

According to some of the investors, she allegedly acquired a house in the US worth about $400,000 and also bought her plaza for N600 million.

Ovaioza was planning to escape with investors money

Source: Facebook

Making plans for an investment haven

The CEO of OFSB, it emerged, was also processing investment citizenship in an undisclosed country for the sum of $1 million, all from investors' money.

A Facebook user, Nkechi Bianze alleged that the hitherto unknown Ovaioza was spending millions buying cars for her friends, properties and some other things.

Investors into her collapsed business narrated to Legit.ng how Ovaioza would send fake bank alerts to them and tell them they have been paid the full amount.

She was arrested on Easter Monday, April 28, 20022, after Legit.ng ran a story of her Ponzi scheme which featured the cry of investors.

Sending fake bank alerts and threatening investors

One of the investors who said she gave Ovaioza N6 million said she was messing with her mind with lies and would deny discussions with her investors.

According to the investor who craved anonymity, she started recording her calls with Ovaioza because she lies at whims and would pick a fight at every opportunity.

The disgraced CEO has been a talking point on social media since she failed to pay investors their money and dared them to do their worst.

Reports also emerged that the OFSB CEO was planning to flee to the United States to evade arrest before security operatives swooped on her.

Video footage from social media shows security personnel searching her apartment and Ovaioza in police custody.

Source: Legit.ng