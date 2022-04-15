I Searched for Jobs Everywhere for 4 Years & Frustrated: Young Lady Finally Gets Employment, Celebrates
- A young lady, Nthabiseng portia Thinane, who suffered for four years looking for a job has finally got her prayer answered as she became a receptionist
- The lady revealed that depression hit her sore in all those years she was job hunting around with no success
- Many people reacted to her LinkedIn post congratulated Nthabiseng as they asked her to give the new job her best
A young lady known as Nthabiseng portia Thinane on LinkedIn has shown the significance of resilience in the face of great frustration.
In a post that has since gone viral, she revealed that she went around submitting CVs for four years but never got considered.
She finally made it
During those years, the lady said that she was depressed about the direction her life was taking. Nthabiseng finally won and became a receptionist at CoAir company.
Her LinkedIn post read:
"4 years being unemployed, I went for interviews and never got the job, suffered from depression and anxiety but today CoAir chose to give me an opportunity and I will forever be grateful. Never give up, there's always light at the end of the tunnel."
As at the time of writing this report, her post has over 2,000 comments with more than 36,000 likes.
Give it your best
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Naima Robinson said:
"Nthabiseng portia Thinane YAY!!! don't know you but girl you are DOING IT IN THIS DRESS! I am so happy for you!!! CoAir caught a win! You totally got this!!! Knock this opportunity out of the park."
Reginald Clarke Jr. said:
"Congrats I pray for you and wish you the greatest success. This is just the beginning."
Ebong Akpabio said:
"Congratulations, Nthabiseng. Give your best at the opportunity and the sky is your limit."
Edson Eastmond said:
"Congratulations. I wish you the best! Hard work, self-belief and determination. I thank you for sharing this experience."
