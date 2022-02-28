A Nigerian man has come online to celebrate after successfully buying his first car ever, a Toyota Corolla 2000

The man identified as Amos Isaac also let the world know that he purchased the car with his personal money

People who have seen his post and photos of his whip on LinkedIn have joined to congratulate him on his success

A Nigerian man, Amos Isaac has successfully bought himself a car and has come out to celebrate in grand style.

The man bought himself a Toyota Corolla 2000 edition and he shared a photo of his latest achievement on LinkedIn.

Amos Isaac celebrates buying his first car. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Amos Isaac

Source: UGC

I bought it with my money

Sharing the photo of the car, Amos said he bought the car with his money. His words:

"I got my first car yesterday and it was huge one for me! I paid for it with my own money! May God bless the work of our hands."

Friends join to congratulate Amos on his achievement

Friends and followers who have seen his success story on LinkedIn have congratulated him.

Lucky Ezealor said:

"Congratulations."

Unyime Umoiyak reacted:

"Congratulations."

Nnamdi Collins commented:

"Congrats, boss."

