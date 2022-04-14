Nigerians are reacting to a nice video that captures the moment Nigerian singer Teni received a gift of shirts from a female fan

In the video, the singer was simply wowed by the gifts as she was seen hugging the clothes and thanking the fan profusely

@EllaOfLagos01, the lady who bought the shirts for her said she is aware that Teni loves shirts which is why she embark on the kind act

Nigerian singer, Teni, has received massive love from a female fan known as @EllaOfLagos01, who gifted her shirts.

According to Ella, she is aware of Teni's love for shirts, which was why she decided to buy them for her.

Nigerian singer, Teni hugs her shirts which got as gifts. Photo credit: @EllaOfLagos01

Source: Twitter

Teni reacts, hugs shirts in the video

The video shows that Teni completely loves the shirts as she was seen hugging them. She also expressed happiness, telling the fan how genuine her love for (Teni) is.

The video has gained traction on social media as many Nigerians see it from different perspectives.

Sharing the video and photos on Twitter, the fan wrote:

"I gave @TeniEntertainer a gift. Teni loves sweat shirts and joggers so much. So me and @Fazzy_D_ did something for her."

Nigerians on Twitter react

The kind act towards Teni by the young lady has generated reactions from Nigerians. See some of them below:

@ogelili said:

"This so nice of you. Weldone Ella."

@decent_beauti said:

"Teni Makanaki. I just Love her. Ellah help me tell her to show me love."

@jibril4short said:

"Wow that was beautiful."

@selfmusing10 reacted:

"So lovely! Teni you are amazing and humble celeb, keep it on."

