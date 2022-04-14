A young Nigerian man has gone on a mission to use the power of the blockchain to make life easier for a community

After discovering that the community does not have good sources of water, he took photos of them and minted the pieces as NFT

The art creator is hoping to sell the collection for 0.5 Eth (N908,892.74) so that the money can be used to provide water for the people

A young Nigerian man known as @MayorofUyo has shared photos he took of people fetching water from a stream in Enugu state.

Titling the collection Thirst in Uzamagu, the young man said he would like to sell them for 0.5 Ethereum (N908,892.74). He added that 100% of the money will go into building a water well for the people of the community.

A Nigerian man is planning to change lives with NFT. Photo source: @MayorofUyo

We depend on dirty water

Sharing the story of the people in the community on his Twitter page, he said the residents rely on dirty water for their personal use.

Speaking with a 20-year-old lady, Ifeoma, she revealed that she wakes up at 4:30 am every day to come get water from a dirty puddle. She revealed that if she is not early enough, people could fetch the place dry.

We have no option

Though the water in the community is dirty, the lady revealed that they still depend on it as there are no alternatives.

The price of 1 Eth at the time of writing this report is $3076.57 (N1,817,791.38) on Binance spot trading with 0.5 Eth going for $1538.28 (N908,892.74).

Read the full thread below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@DeathFiat said:

"Awesome project love your giving back to people most in need good luck from us."

@Chvn__ said:

"God bless you chief!"

@Ada_di_ora_mma said:

"This is great! Thank you!"

Nigerian photographer sells photo of old man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian photographer, Adisa Olashile, showed one of the many possibilities of blockchain and cryptocurrency.

In an earlier tweet on Friday, April 1, Adisa said he took photos of an old drummer who he usually saw on his way to Community Development Service (CDS).

On Saturday, April 2, the brilliant photographer came online and revealed that he minted same photographs as Non-Fungible Token (NFT) on OpenSea and sold them for 0.3 Ethereum (Eth) each.

