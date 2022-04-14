A farmer identified as Ezekiel Chiejene Speed Obosi has set business social networking platform LinkedIn on fire as he revealed his wedding plans with a lady he met online

The CEO of Speedygrace Farms shared his first conversation with the beautiful banker he met on LinkedIn that would soon be his wife

Ezekiel shared their pre-wedding photos as he gushed about how the lady would be ''processing him for life''

While many view social networking platform LinkedIn as a place specifically for professional conversations and activities, a Nigerian man has shown that love can also be found there.

The Nigerian, Ezekiel Chiejene Speed Obosi, who is a farmer by profession is set to tie the knot with a pretty banker he met on LinkedIn.

They met on social networking platform LinkedIn. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Ezekiel Chiejene Speed Obosi

Announcing his wedding plan on the platform, the owner of Speedygrace Farms highlighted the conversation he had with the lady when he first slid into her DM.

The chat they had went as thus:

"Me - Hello.

"She - Hi.

"Me - Can I meet you?

"She - Yes Please (I am a Staff of UBA Group and The Head of Processing).

"Me - Laughs. What do you process exactly?.

"She - Professional Response.

"Me - Can you process me? I am a Farmer."

Ezekiel shared pre-wedding photos as he described her as the beautiful angel who will be ''processing his life.''

Netizens celebrate the couple

Lejeune Aimé YEHOUESSI said:

"Wishing you both only the very best in life.

"It is those who have their eyes open who find Love.

"All we need is LOVE ❤ and Love is everywhere, we just need to look in the right places.

Waiting for the invite, and the flight ticket."

Jacob Oni said:

"I laughed when some people came up with the concept of LinkedIn is a platform for professional activities. Sidon there dey propound theory wey no get basis when people wey dey smart dey process themselves from LinkedIn go Ikoyi registry.

"Before I forget, that is how the fine babe processed you sha. Congratulations."

Amusa Emmanuel Enitan said:

"Congratulations man!

"At last she's going to be processing you forever."

John Agbo said:

"Congratulations Ezekiel Chiejene Speed Obosi (N.D, B.Tech, M.Sc.) . I totally agree with you Jacob Oni (B.Sc, M.Sc, ACA) . We should just learn to remain professional around everything and respect the responses we might get. Meeting someone on LinkedIn is not supposed to be a "curse" after all."

