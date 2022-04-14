Some talented bridesmaids stirred a frenzy at a wedding ceremony with their impressive dance moves

The ladies were captured in a video as they choreographed Monalisa, a popular song by Lojay and Sarz

Several netizens who were excited by their stellar and well-organised moves have commented on the clip

Some talented bridesmaids turned heads at a wedding ceremony with their impressive dance moves as they hit the floor to show off their stellar skills.

The pretty ladies sported matching ensembles with a side slit and wore almost coordinating footwear.

The bridesmaids danced in a synchronised fashion. Source: @eddy_acquah

Source: UGC

In a video shared by wedding master of ceremonies Eddy Acquah, the bridesmaids choreographed to Monalisa, a popular song by Lojay and Sarz.

Dancing in synchronised fashion

The ladies danced in a synchronised fashion as they vibed to the popular tune and entertained the guests and couple.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Several people present at the ceremony were excited by their enthusiasm and energy as they took videos of them.

Their clips have garnered the reactions of social media users.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Social media users gave the dancers good scorecards as they hailed them for the electrifying display. One remarked on their looks.

Legit.ng complied some of the comments from netizens below:

Marshmallowgifts commented:

''They killed it.''

Niilantey said:

''Come on .''

Djsamgh commented:

''They won for the 2022 wedding/engagement.''

Samuel Dee commented:

''Beautiful ladies. You killed it, wow.''

Barefooted lady in skintight dress gives fine dance moves, thrills crowd

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a barefooted lady in a skintight dress had shown off stellar dance moves at a gathering.

Her energy on the dance floor, where she displayed unmatched leg work erupted cheers from them.

In a video circulated widely on social media, the barefooted lady sported a skintight blue dress as she delighted the people at the occasion.

Her impressive moves erupted loud cheers before a female colleague joined her on the dance floor. The pair performed to the delight of the people as they received resounding approvals.

Scores of people who were impressed with their impressive moves reacted to the video of the two talented ladies.

Source: Legit.ng