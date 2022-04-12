A Nigerian lady has shown people how very talented she is when it comes to singing and mimicking voices

The lady demonstrated how Rema, Olamide, Yemi Alade, Naira Marley, and Zlatan would sound if they were all in a song

Nigerians who reacted to her video commended how she achieved an almost precision with the creative act

A Nigerian lady with the TikTok handle @artneyorla has stirred massive reactions online as she sang like different artistes.

The lady mimicked the voices of Rema, Zlatan, Olamide, Naira Marley, and Yemi Alade all in a clip, saying she was trying to show how all those musicians would sound on a track.

The lady's voice amazed many people who watched her video online. Photo source: @nairamarley, @heisrema, @olamide, TikTok/artneyorla

Wonderful transition

Her near precision in sounding like them was marvellous. She started off with Rema and transitioned to others effortlessly.

Many people who reacted to her when it was reshared on Twitter said her performance of Rema's voice is outstanding.

Watch the video below:

Below are some of the reactions it got when it was reshared by @Skipping_tees on Twitter. Legit.ng compiled some of them below:

@dammieololade said:

"This babe has some bad lyrics if you look under the hood fr see the Zlatan, Olamide and Naira part."

@AbuQaadirr said:

"She understood the assignment."

@SaintTempestina said:

"She is absolutely amazing. Nailed every single act. I hope she gets into the industry somehow: she has quite the talent and template Nigerian music lives for."

@k_a_os__ said:

"Rema so good that even his part of this is another banger."

@_bukunmmi said:

"The amount of research that went into this!"

@TPThePerson012 said:

"Lol this is so accurate, Zlatan was spot on."

@FizzyThatcher said:

"This is actually fire. I keep replaying."

Source: Legit.ng