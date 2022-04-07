A young Nigerian man treated an old woman who sells popcorn by the roadside to a pleasant surprise

The man approached her and bought popcorn worth N100 but instead gave the woman N5k after first paying for the edible

His kind gesture to the old woman made her happy as she broke into a baby-like smile while offering the man a bottle of groundnut

An old woman's reaction to being given N5k by a man who bought N100 worth of popcorn from her melted hearts on social media.

The young man who is famed for showing kindness to random Nigerians shared on his Instagram page a video capturing the moment he surprised the old roadside seller.

The short video started with him approaching the stand of the old popcorn seller and made a request for N100 worth of the edible.

While packaging the man's request, the old woman replied his concerned question about her countenance that she wakes up by 4:00 am everyday.

He first paid N500 for the popcorn

After receiving the popcorn he ordered, the young man paid N500 for it and told the woman to keep the balance of N400.

The woman appreciated him for the tip. While she was at it, he began giving her wads of N500 notes one after the other till it amounted to N5k.

As he made to leave, the woman offered him a bottle of groundnut while appreciating him, to which he declined.

It was however her beautiful smile on being gifted the N5k that got to netizens.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians hail the young man

@urchlady_duchess said:

"Awwww God bless you for making this woman smile."

@cruise_rapper_christ said:

"God bless you for all you do and may ur enemies be sad."

@nanya_eze_01 said:

"May God almighty continue to bless you more,as you find joy in blessing people out of the little you have amen."

@realdirector_e said:

"Mehn see the joy and happiness on her face bro you did well man."

@diamond_abbie1 said:

"I like how you were dishing out the money one by one. Thank you for blessing her."

Man surprises pregnant hawker with N100k

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a kind man had gifted a pregnant hawker N100k.

The kind man, a Nigerian comedian by the name, Lord Zeus, had accosted the woman hawking and sought to patronise her.

He started up a conversation with the lady and was moved by her story. A video shared on the comedian's Facebook page showed him giving her N100K.

The woman complained that the money was too much. Zeus insisted that she have it with the promise never to find her hawking again. In a touching scene from the 4-minute clip, the woman requested his number repeatedly to which he declined.

