Social media users are reacting to the stunning video of a talented man who used ordinary wood to carve a helicopter

The video showed the man doing what many could call magic as he painstakingly carved every part of the plane from wood

In the end, the man achieved an astonishing result as many said the plane looks real even though it cannot fly just yet

A talented man has used ordinary wood to carve a beautiful helicopter which looks very real and amazing.

The man embarked on the artistic journey and captured the whole process in a video he shared on YouTube.

The helicopter looks very real and amazing. Photo credit: YouTube/Marble World

Amazing talent meets determination

Many people who have seen the man's incredible handwork agree that he is very talented. Others say talent is not enough, that the man's ability to painstakingly complete the woodwork showed he is a very determined fellow.

The video showed the man carefully cutting, shaping, and smoothening the wood as he creates different parts of the helicopter. He captured and shared the beautiful video on his YouTube handle, Marble World and it has been video close to 2 million times.

Watch the video below:

YouTube users react

Meanwhile, many people on YouTube have been amazed by the man's artwork. Here are a few reactions captured under the video:

Golak Pradhan said:

"I want to buy this amazing helicopter."

Darren Jattan reacted:

"Hey. This is the guy from Trinidad again. Wow my brother you have built one of my favorite sculpture, & that's a wooden helicopter. Wow you are a number one wood worker/toy maker. you are a top of the line star. I Thank you for doing this favour."

Ms Orange commented:

"That's just amazing!!!"

Source: Legit.ng