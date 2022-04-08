A talented young man has teamed up with a friend to construct his own dream Ferrari 488 GTB at home using scrap metal and N83k

The young student who is from Vietnam had a dream of owning a Ferrari car and had to resort to his own talent to achieve his aim

He has now finished the car and he took a ride outside his vicinity speeding on the road and attracting the attention of people

A young man's unique talent has seen him using the low budget of N83k to build a red Ferrari 488 GTB, a car that ordinarily would cost as high as N112m.

The young Vietnamese built the car at home with his friend and accomplished the technical task, producing a car that could move. The video of of the car shared on Twitter has been viewed many times by admirers.

The student uses old scrap metal to make his dream Ferrari car. Photo credit: @supercarblondie and@nhettv

How they built the Ferrari 488 GTB

To accomplish the task, they first used pieces of carton to map out the shape of the car and then followed that up with scrap metal welding.

The steering of the car looks like the two handles of a motorcycle, but it still moved fine. The epic Ferrari sign was also glued to the car to make things complete. It took them two weeks to build.

He took a ride in his Ferrari

As soon as they finished and the car was painted red, it was started and it roared to life and off he drove to the streets.

People stared at the strange car in admiration especially as the wheels looked tiny and skeletal.

Watch the video below:

