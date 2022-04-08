Young Man Narrates How He Relocated to The United States as a Teenager But Now Bought Two Houses
- A young man has taken to Twitter to narrate how he relocated to the United States at the age of 19 and how he has come to make it
- He said he went there in 2009 and he joined the Navy in 2011 and left the military service after serving for 9 years
- According to the man identified as @thinkerfabio, he has now bought two houses and has moved his brother and his mum to the US
A man identified as @thinkderfabio has traced his journey in life so far and the conclusion that many have drawn is that he has become successful.
According to the timeline he shared on Twitter, he said he relocated to the United States in 2009 at the age of 19.
He joins the United States Navy
He then joined the Navy service and served for a total of 9 years and made a successful transition from the military. He now has two houses and has relocated his mum and brother to the US.
His words:
2009 - moved to US as a 19yr old
2011 - Joined the Navy
2014 - Moved mom to US
2017- Moved my brother to US
2018 - Got married
2019 - bought our 1st house
2020 - transitioned out of the Navy
2020 - Had our 1st child; Eden
2022 - Bought our 2nd home, single family
God’ Grace
See his tweet below:
Social media users react
His successful tweet got several replies from the public. See some of them below:
@samueltutuhope said:
"When that special grace locates you."
@vickelokorie reacted:
"Just within 15 years, meanwhile many have been hustling for their lifetime to achieve all these."
@janaiagyei reacted:
"Can't I be part of this family as a house boy? Even without pay."
Source: Legit.ng