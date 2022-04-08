A young man has taken to Twitter to narrate how he relocated to the United States at the age of 19 and how he has come to make it

He said he went there in 2009 and he joined the Navy in 2011 and left the military service after serving for 9 years

According to the man identified as @thinkerfabio, he has now bought two houses and has moved his brother and his mum to the US

A man identified as @thinkderfabio has traced his journey in life so far and the conclusion that many have drawn is that he has become successful.

According to the timeline he shared on Twitter, he said he relocated to the United States in 2009 at the age of 19.

He proudly showed off his houses. Photo credit: @thinkerfabio

Source: Twitter

He joins the United States Navy

He then joined the Navy service and served for a total of 9 years and made a successful transition from the military. He now has two houses and has relocated his mum and brother to the US.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

His words:

2009 - moved to US as a 19yr old

2011 - Joined the Navy

2014 - Moved mom to US

2017- Moved my brother to US

2018 - Got married

2019 - bought our 1st house

2020 - transitioned out of the Navy

2020 - Had our 1st child; Eden

2022 - Bought our 2nd home, single family

God’ Grace

See his tweet below:

Social media users react

His successful tweet got several replies from the public. See some of them below:

@samueltutuhope said:

"When that special grace locates you."

@vickelokorie reacted:

"Just within 15 years, meanwhile many have been hustling for their lifetime to achieve all these."

@janaiagyei reacted:

"Can't I be part of this family as a house boy? Even without pay."

Nigerian man opens a popular restaurant in London, Oyinbos line up to patronise him

In another story, Legit.ng had reported that a Nigerian man who lives in the UK currently owns a popular restaurant in London. The man is from Surulere in Lagos.

According to the story, the man named Azeez started the restaurant with a friend but now runs it alone.

When the man's hustling story was published, it went viral on the internet with many people appreciating him for his hard work and the determination to make it.

Source: Legit.ng