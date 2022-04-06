A Twitter user @eng_mokogoti narrated how he took a girl on a date five years ago and ended up paying KSh 19,600 (N70k)

He said the lady only touched her food twice before ordering a whole bottle of wine which left him surprised

Social media users laughed at his experience with some narrating similar date experiences they have endured in restaurants

A man on Twitter using the handle @eng_mokogoti has disclosed how he ended up paying a bill of KSh 19,600 (N70k) after a date despite the woman not eating her meal.

He was recalling how the date became one of the saddest days in his life which left social media users with mixed reactions.

He took a woman on a date and paid KSh 19,600 (N70k). Photo: @eng_mokogoti.

Source: Twitter

He tweeted:

"Five years ago today. I took a girl for a date at Dusit. She ordered food with names a Kisii boy had never heard of. Touched it twice and declared she was full. Ordered a bottle of wine and gobbled it all down. Kshs 19,600 came to the bill. It was a sad dark day in my life."

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

His revelation left others also sharing their worst date experiences while others laughed at his experience.

Netizens' reactions

Here are some of the reactions:

@godfrey_augo said:

"Lucky you, you went to Dusit. Last weekend I took one to @blackpearl Kisumu main bar, One Amarula cost KSh 4000 and I was only drinking Delmonte, I almost fainted."

@omwambaKE commented:

"Stay strong champ! Never repeat such a mistake again."

@njonjo_ndehi said:

"During my 20s I'd cancel orders and walk away. Now I have three debt-free houses in Nairobi."

@NimoRamona asked:

"Did you not assess Dusit beforehand? If you knew it would damage your wallet, why were you taking her there?"

@LemmyGunga commented:

"KSh 19,600? I would not have looked at the bill twice. I would have just asked for a mop and bucket to start cleaning."

Man calls out newly married ex-girlfriend for constantly billing him while they dated

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had openly called out his ex-girlfriend who got married to a person she called brother.

The man identified as Uncle Bless stated that while they were dating, the lady was constantly billing him hard. He settled all sorts for her: from rent to money for a business.

The man revealed that whenever he had little in his account, he always sent it to her. He said that when the lady was draining him financially, he kept their relationship secret from everybody.

Source: Legit.ng