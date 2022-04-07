An old man has become an internet sensation after his clips blew up on social media platform TikTok

The man identified as Luang Pho Yai has sparked a debate on the net as many tried to figure out his actual age, just as some thought he is a monk practicing Sokushinbutsu

His granddaughter who makes videos of him and uploads them on the platform from time to time has put paid to a particular question netizens have been dying for an answer to

It is the desire of many youths to live long, but videos clips of an old man have got many reconsidering their opinions on old age.

The old man named Luang Pho Yai achieved celebrity status on social media platform TikTok after his granddaughter began posting videos of him around November 2021, Snopes reports.

The old man is said to be 109 years old. Photo Credit: TikTok/@auyary13

Owing to his thinned skin and visible skeleton frame look, netizens have tried to guess his age with some making jokes about how he must have been around during Queen Elizabeth's birth and Bible times.

Luang's granddaughter reveals his real age

His granddaughter with the username @Auyary13 states that her grandpa is actually 109 years old.

She however didn't clarify if his looks are a result of him practicing Sokushinbutsu - a term that refers to self-mummification, a practice among Japanese monks that reportedly first occurred between 1081 and 1903.

His grandaughter's consistent uploads of videos of him which usually receive millions of views have seen her amass over a million followers on the platform.

Watch the videos below:

Social media reacts

@StellaNnanna said:

"Hian, this is too much I mean she looks horrible."

@Lilcentasuquo1 said:

"Just 109 then she's looking this way? I think she might have been very sick, not just the age."

@RichieB78550327 said:

"Scaring.....but I don't pray to reach like her ooh.

"She is suffering and suffering her children too."

@purechocky said:

"I’m sure these are the people in the olden days that they use to dry in the sun."

@lovina61144088 said:

"No way oo! I reject this type of old age look for myself."

