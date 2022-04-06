A Nigerian lady was grilled on Twitter after she tweeted that N10,000 is not sufficient to make a pot of stew

People who criticised her action said that there is no way one would need N500 worth of onions to cook a sizeable stew

There were those who said that she arrived at such a huge calculation because she probably learnt how to cook on YouTube

A young Nigerian lady with the Twitter handle @Ore_akiinde on Tuesday, March 5, stirred massive reactions on social media when she mentioned that N10,000 is no longer enough to cook a pot of stew.

In reaction to people's criticism, the lady said she meant from the scratch and that the price of chicken, cooking gas, one litre of oil, and others need to be factored in.

The Nigerian lady said N10k is not enough for a pot of stew. Photo source: @Ore_akiinde

Source: Twitter

Things are now expensive

She pegged the price of chicken at N4,000. There were some people who believed in her opinion that N10,000 is not enough going by the high cost of things in the market.

See her posts below:

At the time of writing this report, the post has gathered over 2,000 quoted replies with thousands of likes.

People disagreed with her

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@oluwakore_de criticised her:

"You for buy pot and firewood join."

@AttractaIfee said:

"Wow! Those of you screaming 2k for tomatoes either do not go to market or do not cook or both!"

@PapaKing73 said:

"This is What happens when you learn how to cook on YouTube."

@abbietayo said:

"People don’t know #500 onion is small in some places."

@Cowboydada said:

"From the scratch? You no go rent kitchen too? 10k small."

@d1dowski said:

"You want to cook for the whole community or what??"

@theAyees said:

"Another one. Wahala for E-wives and E-husbands."

@ikeoluwaaaaaa said:

"What has she said so wrong again bayii?? Omo, Nigerians get problem oh. How much is pepper? Oil? Protein? Are you people okay???"

