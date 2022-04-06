A Nigerian actress lost her cool after a big live snake was placed on her neck during a movie shoot

The lady had initially appeared to be calm and maintained composure as the movie director assured her of the reptile's harmlessness

Things however took a different turn as the snake began slithering to her back, forcing the lady to let out a loud scream and command

Snakes have got to be one of the most fear-evoking reptiles and animals on planet earth that strike terror in humans whether dead or alive.

People tend to lose their cool when it is spotted miles away, how much more having it on one's body. This was the case with an actress during a movie shoot.

The actress freaked out. Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @saintavenue_ent1

Source: Instagram

@saintavenue_ent1 shared a video on Instagram capturing the incident which took place during a movie shoot.

A visibly shaken actress faked calmness as a big live snake was placed around her neck.

Despite assurances from the supposed movie director about the harmlessness of the reptile, the lady still had fear written all over her face.

The straw that broke the camel's back was when the big snake began to go down her back and this forced the lady to order the director to get it off of her.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts

@belle_omj said:

"Even with extra pay I won't do, what Happened to other roles enh? I will use it to flog the man, no be only don't worry."

@blac_stallion1 said:

"That sh*it is not funny at all, how much you wan pay for this kind rough play."

@nigeriamostbeautifulgirl said:

"How una go put snake for my Body de speak don't worry ehn."

@p.a.t.r.i.x.k said:

"Omo e no funny ooo them suppose dey pay her extra oooo."

@capt_3 said:

"Stop being afraid, stop being afraid for how much when una wan pay her mtchew."

Nigerian actor takes to his heels after big snale was added to his scene

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nollywood actor had taken to his heels after a big snake was included in his movie scene.

In the video sighted by Legit.ng on social media, the actor and another lady were seen taking directions from other members of the crew.

A portion of the video captured the moment the actor remained in the frame while a backstage member brought a real snake into the scene.

The big-sized reptile was placed on a table but the moment it slid off, the actor took to his heels and left the scene.

Source: Legit.ng