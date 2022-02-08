An old woman has been spotted dancing with much agility and swag at a public gathering, distracting other women

She was seen doing modern moves synonymous with youths, prompting people to pause and take a look

As other women took out their phones to capture her beautiful dance steps, the grandma became more energetic and excited

A grandmother has proved the fact that dancing has no age limit. Her dance steps have created a storm on social media.

The woman danced at an event that had a number of people in attendance.

She dropped the bottle and picked up her dance steps. Photo credit: @yabaleftonline

She steals the show with beautiful dance moves

The woman was wearing a gown, just as if she was prepared in advance to dish out her dancing moves. Initially, she had a bottle of wine in her hand but suddenly placed it on a table as the music got hotter.

Her moves attracted the attention of other women who paused to take a look. Others used their phones to captured the moment.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

Meanwhile, social media users have reacted hilariously to the video after it was shared on Instagram by @yabaleftonline. One of the comments claimed she was under the influence of alcohol.

A few of the reactions are captured below:

@xom_mie said:

"Na young girl be this o, no be grand anything."

@mrcontent_ wrote:

"If na me get the party i go leave am for the woman make she take over."

@jessicaobinwa said:

"Na confirm alcohol dey control am. She no dey do with her eyes."

Old man in suit dances like a pro, causes distraction in public

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an old man in a black suit danced so well at a public place, making people watch him. He danced with a bottle of wine in his hand.

The man was seen dishing out cool modern dance moves with one of his legs raised high in the air. Many people wondered how he was able to make the move despite his old age.

Others who commented on the video said age has nothing to do with dance and happiness.

