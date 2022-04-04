A Nigerian man has been seen with butterfly eyelashes in a viral video that has got many people laughing out hard and loud

The man who has his hair tinted yellow was also spotted with a shiny earring as he sits chilling beside a busy road

The short clip which has gone viral was reportedly captured in Lagos, but the man's name could not immediately be ascertained

A funny video has captured a young Nigerian man who was wearing large butterfly eyelashes and shiny earrings popularly.

The hilarious man also has his hair tinted yellow, making him appear very different and conspicuous.

The man with eyelashes chills on the roadside in Lagos. Photo credit: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

Chilling on a Lagos roadside with big stick

The funny fellow who was putting on shorts was seen sitting beside a busy road in a place said to be a suburb of Lagos state. The unnamed man was also seen carrying a huge stick as he sat with a stern face.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He was not smiling at all and people wondered if he was going to use the stick on someone. The interesting video was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja.

Watch the video below

Social media users react

The man wearing eyelashes in Lagos has caused a huge stir on social media with Instagram users reacting to it in many hilarious ways. See some of the reactions below:

@blaccquin commented:

"This guy looks like someone who is going through alot."

@bennysclosette reacted:

"His girlfriend is practicing her hand work."

@gracemaryenenche said:

"He may belong to the other side."

@official_bosslady_jenny said:

"This one is looking for work."

@__kofoworola_ commented:

"Na to rub lipstick remain."

Nigerian lady spotted with exceptionally long eyelashes

In a related story, a Nigerian lady was seen wearing exceptionally long lashes that made many people to ask if she was comfortable in them.

The long lashes almost covered the lady's eyes as they looked like the wings of a butterfly. It got many people talking really hard on social media.

Some however called her a fashionista and asked that she be left alone to enjoy what she used her hard earned money to fix.

Source: Legit.ng