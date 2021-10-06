The video of two Nigerian women remaining unmoved as they caused huge traffic with their vehicle has gone viral

One of the women told the man filming them that she does not care that he is capturing their act on camera

Social media users who reacted to the clip said Nigerians have taken their typical Lagos character to London

A viral video showing two women unmoved in their cars as a long queue of vehicles formed behind them has stirred massive reactions on social media.

A Nigerian man who was filming them said that the women have held traffic for more than an hour as they tried to prove their right of way.

Police intervened

When another woman approached them to beg them to allow other cars to pass, the man filming said there was no need for that, adding that the police would soon step in.

Moments later, two officials showed up as they attempted to calm the situation. When the man was cautioned against filming, he said it is his right to do so.

Watch the dramatic video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100,000 views with hundreds of comments.

Nigerians and wahala

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

chinenyeuyanna said:

"She said she is a celebrity, wahala."

kleb.collections said:

"Una carry lagos lifestyle go abroad again."

ebony_abejeade said:

"Na Werey plenty pass for that woolwich."

floooorish said:

"Make them no pursue us from UK last last."

garry_tee said:

"It can only be in Woolwich or Peckham."

