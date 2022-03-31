A new World Happiness Ranking has been released by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network

The latest ranking indicates that Nigeria and Ghana are far behind other African countries in their happiness rating

It however declared Mauritius as the happiest country in Africa with Zimbabwe taking the bottom part of the ladder

The United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network (UNSDN) has ranked Mauritius as the happiest country in Africa.

Nigeria is not anywhere near the top 5 or even the top 10 of the latest ranking released by the UN body.

The new list ranked Mauritius as the happiest country in Africa.

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng presents top 5 of the ranked African countries based on the indices and data released by the UNSDN.

1. Mauritius

Mauritius is now the happiest country in Africa according to a latest ranking by the UNSDN. Located in East Africa, Mauritius is an island nation. It has an estimated population of 1.226 million people. The country is noted for its mountains and beautiful beaches. In the latest happiness report, it scored 6.071 ahead of other African countries.

2. Libya

The second happiest country in Africa is Lybia, UNSDN latest happiness ranking says. The country is located in the Maghreb in the North of Africa. With a population of 6.8 million people, Libya scored 5.330 to emerge second on the list.

3. Ivory Coast

Located in West Africa with Yamoussoukro as its capital city, Côte d'Ivoire, as it is also known is ranked as the third happiest country in Africa. It has a population of 20.38 million people with Alassane Ouattara as its president. The country scored 5.235 on the World Happiness Index to clinch the third position.

4. South Africa

Ranked number 4 on the list of happiest countries in Africa is South Africa. Located in Southern Africa, the country boast of a population of 59.31 million people. The country has its major cities as Cape Town, Pretoria, Bloemfontein and Cyril Ramaphosa as president. South Africa scored 5.194 on the happiness table.

5. The Gambia

With an estimated population of 2.417 million people, Gambia has been ranked as the 5th happiest country in Africa. Adama Barrow is the president of the country and it has Banjul as its capital city. Zambia scored 5.122 on the happiness log to be placed in the 5th position.

Two other countries of interest are Nigeria and Ghana. The happiness table indicates that Ghanaians are happier than Nigerians. According to the UNSDN, Ghana scored 4.872 which is above Nigeria's score of 4.552. Nigeria is ranked as the 21st happiest country in Africa.

