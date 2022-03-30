A man in yellow hoodie has been declared the star dancer among a group of dancers that used the street as their stage

The young man easily stood out and shone like a million stars even though he was far away at the back of the lead dancer

The dance video is a delight to watch and it has garnered so much attention, comments and views on Tiktok where it was posted

A street dance turned into a mini contest when many skilled dancers lined up for a test of their fast feets. But a young man in yellow hoodie has been declared as the winner by Tiktok users.

In the midst of the array of powerful dancers, the man in yellow hoodie could be seen at the back doing wonder moves that made many to focus on him.

The street dancers shown like stars. Photo credit: Tiktok/@bahdboisbm

Although, he danced from the back, his impressive legwork skills easily pushed him to the front of the group.

The lead dancer with green hair shows of powerful driftfeet dance

Another dancer who showed incredible skills in the video is the lead dancer who has his hair tinted green.

He pulled off beautiful dance moves that has made many ask him to do more of such nice videos. The video has impressed so many people on Tiktok where it was shared by @bahdboisbm.

Social media users react

Tiktok users are finding it hard to take their eyes off the video. They have also bared their minds in the comment section. Here are a few of what they are saying:

@Larry said:

"Do a video for me bro."

@Yfs_nene reacted:

"The guy on yellow was lit."

@Preciousnwachukwu reacted:

"The guy on yellow."

@richieharyorbami1 asked:

"You dey use juju?"

