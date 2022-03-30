Mixed reactions have greeted a trending video of a live bird being pulled out of the dungarees of a little boy

A lady had accosted the boy and demanded that she saw what was inside his dungarees despite defenses put up by the lad

Against his wish, she dips her hand in it and brought out a live bird that was almost suffocating in the clothing

A daring little boy gave some social media users the chills after a live bird was pulled out of his clothing.

Twitter user @DeepFriedToes_ shared a now blown video capturing the moment the live bird was rescued from the kid.

A lady in the video had approached a lad and demanded that she saw what was in his dungarees. The kid responded that there was nothing in it.

The lady then went against his wish after her gentle appeals were unsuccessful and put her hand in his dungarees.

And out of the dungarees, she brought out a live bird that appeared to be suffocating. The lady afterwards handed the lad the bird.

Social media reactions

@iamchylz said:

"So Na our super eagles when no fit fly yesterday. So Na this boy put am for him dungarees."

@officialbobbyfredrick__ said:

"Side chick everybody dey manage e reach em turn e hide am inside cloth ..bobo why."

@l.tobiloba said:

"He almost suffocated the , see as he pam the thing. Justice for the b!rd."

@robertgiwa said:

"I thought that was our Super Eagle that Ghana almost killed yesterday."

@nnenna_aldo said:

"Children!!! Children!! God knows why he created Adam and Eve as adults…he knew he couldn’t deal ! If Adam was a baby he would have swallowed the garden."

