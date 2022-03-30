People in Asaba came to the rescue of a housemaid who was locked outside by her boss at midnight

After banging on the woman's door, saying she is so wicked to push someone's child out, her husband came out

The man looking confused said he had no idea the maid was not inside as he returned home late at night

A video has shown the moment people gathered around a house after the landlady threw her maid out to stay in the cold.

The young lady kept crying as people banged on her madam's gate to know what exactly the employee did wrong to warrant such a debasing treatment.

People who gathered in front of the woman's house said she is wicked. Photo source: @instablog9ja

Wickedness

A man making a video of the lady was so angry as he showed viewers time in his car so people know that she was locked out at midnight.

The event which happened in Asaba, Delta state drew the attention of the woman’s husband. People banged on the gate in anger, saying that what the woman did is pure wickedness.

I thought she was sleeping inside

When the husband came out, he said he came back late and does not know what exactly went wrong, adding he never knew the maid had been thrown out. He stated that he thought the maid was inside sleeping.

According to the man, he is happy that the situation attracted people’s attention as he does not know why his wife has been maltreating the maid.

The man offered those who came to his house his number so that they can contact him in case anything comes up from the case.

The husband needs help

Below are some of the reactions:

nigeriamemes_ said:

"The husband also need help from that woman."

kennedyexcel said:

"This man is fed up with the marriage, If you wan see the true character of a woman watch how they treat their maids."

oluwakemi._o

"Being nice to your maid cost u nothing."

sammi_onahi said:

"After Helping this Girl, Please come back and Help that man too oh.. He's in Bondage."

_theonlytina said:

"it's obvious the man is tired of her sef."

henrietta_bendecida said:

"And the wife was inside sleeping comfortably Nawa oooo."

Woman helps her maid

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Belorussian blogger living in Nigeria helped her maid in a very lovely way. After getting to know that the lady had some financial problems in settling her child's school fees, she stepped in.

The woman who runs a well-followed Instagram page called @white_in_africa was able to appeal to people and gather funds for her.

After getting the money, she approached the maid in her compound and told her that she has been able to get funds for her child's current and next term school fees.

