A little girl has warmed hearts on social media after expressing her love for the cow whose meat she was eating in a cute video

The little girl said she loves the cow but she had no choice but to eat it for survival, adding that the animal would be in her heart

When her mum asked her if that would be the last time she would be eating cow meat, the little girl said no

A little girl has warmed hearts on social media after performing a little drama in front of her mother while eating cow meat.

In a video that was shared on Instagram by @ms_asoebi, the girl could be seen eating cow meat and apologising to the animal for eating it, saying she had to survive.

The little girl warmed hearts online after performing a little drama in front of her mum. Photo credit: @ms_asoebi

Source: Instagram

In her words:

"I love you cowee, I know I'm eating you, but I'm eating you to survive. I love you. What ever you look like, you will still be in my heart."

When her mum asked her why she was eating the cow meat, she said it was because she needed to survive.

The little girl said she is a vegetarian but she just had to eat cow meat for survival. When her mum asked her if that would be the last day she would eat cow, she said no.

Social media reacts

The video cracked people up on social media and many soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

@dastylegenie said:

"She really needs to survive. These children, only God understands how their minds work."

@robesandslippersng commented:

"I love you coweeee. I love her, baby girl needs to survive."

@kim_couture wrote:

"Kids do say the darnedest things."

@divy_treasure_ said:

"Her accent is sweet, sorry cowee small madam needs to survive."

@peakvic_ commented:

"Cute baby, see her cheeks."

Source: Legit