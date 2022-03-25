An interesting video showing a kid and her family as they all danced out has got people wishing they had great-grandmas

In the clip, the girl who was dressed in a traditional attire introduced her mother as she danced towards her

With all four generations in matching outfits, they captured the idea of a beautiful family blessed with longevity

A short video has shown a family and its four generations vibing to Yemi Alade-featured song, Come and See My Moda.

At the start of the clip made by @francislens, a kid in aso-oke displayed her dance steps as she called her mother out. As the woman came in, she also beckoned to her mother.

They all danced out in a beautiful way. Photo source: @francislens

Four beautiful queens

Just when you think that was the end of it, the kid's great-grandma came out as she gently danced to the centre floor.

They all took a group photo at the end of the performance. People described them as four queens.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1,000 likes with tens of comments when it was reshared by @asoebiladies.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

izzyaccessories said:

"Wow!!? Fine Queens. Beauty sure runs in your lovely family. All 4 generations smashed the look beautifully well. I absolutely love."

lady.kem said:

"It’s great grandma's slippers and steps for me."

bolaadeniran82 said:

"Beautiful, Love to see this.... I will see this too in JESUS Name AMEN."

g_r_a__c_e said:

"I will do these with my mum buy Gods grace."

iyunade_inspiredcrafts said:

"This is really so lovely and the asooke is fire."

e.iyobosa said:

"Lovely. Now I miss my grandma."

10 children introduced their mother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a cute video of 10 children of the same family in a cute performance that introduced their mother stirred massive reactions online.

Standing in a straight line while Come and See My Moda played on, the children queued from the youngest to the oldest.

In an interesting choreography, they all danced out pointing back until their mother was revealed. Two young boys started off the procession.

