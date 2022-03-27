A Nigerian lady has been rendered homeless by her deceased husband's family as they sent her packing a day after his burial

The Anambra widow was sent into the streets at night with only her belongings from a house allegedly built with her money

The widow's niece who shared the story on social media is seeking help in getting justice for her mourning aunt

A young Nigerian lady identified as Chioma Scholamaria Ugochukwu has taken to social media platform Facebook to seek help for her aunt who recently lost her husband and is being subjected to inhumane treatment by the deceased's family.

Chioma who hails from Nanka Town, Ifite village in Anambra said her aunt's husband was laid to rest on Saturday, March 26 and on the night of the next day, the widow was stripped of all she had.

The widow was rendered homeless Photo Credit: Chioma Scholamaria Ugochukwu

Source: Facebook

Attaching photos of the lady in wrapper sleeping on what looks like a bench, Chioma stated that the widow was thrown out of her husband's house with her belongings.

Chioma claimed her aunt - who is her father's youngest sister - actually built the house with her own money.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Her post read in part:

"Another injustice against my widowed aunty!!!

"This one is blood. My dad's youngest sister. The husband's funeral was yesterday and this night her properties was thrown out of her husband house.

"Her clothes.

"Her money.

"Her phone.

"Everything was stripped, everything!!!. Tomorrow is the Thanksgiving and she doesn't have anything to wear. She will sleep like this. Her properties was locked in the second picture.This house was built with my aunty's money!!!"

See her post below:

Social media reactions

Kc Vicky said:

"Women intimidation & maltreatment after the husbands death will always be in Anambra state,ndi Anambra isi odikwa unu mma? unu ma family unu ga eme that nonsense ndi ara."

Ezuka Rita said:

"Kia death of husband is too bad , may d God of widow fight for her ,as for people that did these no peace for them."

Kevin Chidi Njumogu said:

"What kind of wickedness is this? When have people become mean, cold hearted animals eh?!"

Marian Kent said:

"Why is that some Anambra people are like this, why? Again I think they usually know the kind of people they can do this to, when they see that the woman don't have anyone in her family that can speak for her."

Widom with 5 kids says life has been hellish

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a widow with 5 kids had lamented that life is hellish for them.

Speaking with Legit TV, Blessing Adesuoye said she used to work as a maid before she lost her husband but she couldn't continue with it due to lack of money.

Blessing who now works as an office assistant in a hospital said she doesn't want to remarry. The Igbo woman said she earns over 20,000 naira monthly.

According to the widow, she incurs debt before her salary comes in and offsets it when she receives her pay. She said there is no help from anywhere.

Source: Legit.ng