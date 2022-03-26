A Nigerian lady has raised an alarm on the need for people to identify a trustworthy seller before buying their piggy banks

The lady made this statement owing to a stunning discovery she made after breaking her own piggy bank only to find N90 in it

According to the lady, she had been putting in N300 per day for over a year and was expecting something in the region of N100k

A Nigerian lady has been left shattered and heartbroken after breaking her piggy bank only to find just N90 in it.

A short video shared by @krakshq on Instagram started with the lady breaking the wooden box with a pestle.

Upon successfully smashing it, she opened it and was stunned to see only torn N90 notes.

The distraught lady revealed that she had expected about N100k as she and her sister had been putting N300 per day for over a year in their respective piggy banks.

She rhetorically wondered aloud how such a thing came to be.

The lady went on to advise people to mind where they purchase their piggy banks.

Social media reactions

@feg_ggy said:

"Someone was obviously taking the money. My younger sister did it to me last year, immediately I put money she removes it until I caught her."

@iam_ajayigloria said:

"Yeah……exactly why you should pray before using it.I know it’s sounds somehow but I use kolo alot and my mum has told me plenty stories about those making kolo using charm on it as you dey save na them dey collect am for their end funny but crazy Omo."

@uche_creative said:

"My sister abeg ask ur brothers wetting happen to that money becus I no de like nonsense ooo becus I know how me and my sister de manage her own ooo."

@omoakin said:

"No be wetin u save u go see,abi u No remember when u dey use your money chop shawarma,Coldstone and buy bone straight and kolo dey charge Maintainance fee don’t forget that."

Lady weeps as she breaks her piggy bank to find only N7k

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had shed tears after breaking her piggy ban to find only N7k.

Her brother who narrated the incident and also shared a video of his sister weeping said she had expected about N40k but found N7k.

The elder brother added that he and his second sister also recorded similar losses of money.

According to him, he was expecting about N60k to N70k when he broke his but found only N15,100 while his other sibling who broke hers found N2,250 instead of N10k. The man revealed that they had all bought the piggy bank together.

