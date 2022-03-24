A man has got many people praising him for entertaining them after he rocked his potbelly in a dance video

The man even attempted to create Michael Jackson's moves as he threw away his cap in the fashion of the legendary singer

With hands placed on his head, he made funny faces at the camera and rocked his stomach with minding what anybody would say

A TikToker entertained many as he danced with his potbelly without any care in the world. With a funny expression, he pulled off an interesting performance

He strutted towards the camera with a book under his armpit. After he had come close, he threw away his cap in Micheal Jackson's fashion.

The man's dance moves got many people praising him. Photo source: TikTok/naija_bro

Source: UGC

He rocked his body

While dancing, the man placed his hands on his clean-shaven head and rolled his waist in such a way that made his big stomach the centre of attention.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He kept puffing out his stomach to make it look bigger than it is. Many people who reacted to his clip said that they were really entertained.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 11,000 likes with tens of comments.

He entertained many

Below are some of the reactions:

jossy said:

"Happy Sunday you really made my day."

kwesi_senam said:

"U and sydneytalker really look alike."

Emmanuel Abaka said:

"you just gained a follower. pls can I get a video."

azaman said:

"you be vibe and cruise oooo I swear."

Dêmmã Crush said:

"You make me happy of your videos God bless you."

Another pot-bellied man danced

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a white man owned his big belly as he rocked it to Goya Menor and Nektunez's Ameno Amapiano (You Want to BamBam).

He made many people laugh. While dancing in a video, the man rolled his waist in a way that hilariously made his big stomach bounce.

The bespectacled man maintained a serious face during his performance. His mien made the whole show funnier. Many Nigerians who reacted to his video said the man has also caught the trending music bug.

Source: Legit.ng