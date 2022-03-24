A video clip of a teacher dancing to an amapiano song has gone viral on social media and netizens are loving it

In the clip, one brave learner springs up and dances alongside his teacher while his classmates cheer them on

Many peeps on social media are loving the energy in the viral clip and shared encouraging comments

A teacher has netizens vibing away after a video of him dancing in a classroom emerged on social media.

In the viral video, the teacher shows off his moves while an enticing amapiano song plays in the background.

A viral video of a teacher dancing has Mzansi jiving. Image: SA_vibez/Instagram

Source: Instagram

A little boy also joins in on the fun and dances along with the talented teacher.

The clip that was shared on Instagram by SA_vibez has social media users feeling some type of way.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Along with the video the cleaver caption was shared:

“If amapiano was a subject 1+1 =Vibes.”

Social media users are loving the viral video

@joe.jose50 said:

“No wonder SA people love to dance, it's part of their curriculum.“

@charmie_misozi posted:

“That's what happens when your teacher was born in 2000.”

@_precious_2k commented:

“Then everyone will be getting As in their reports.”

Little school boy in big shorts dances like a girl in front of fellow students

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little school boy in big shorts had wowed people as he danced like a girl in front of students.

Despite rocking big shorts, the little school boy took off in great fashion serving feminine-like dance moves in rhythm to the song in play.

While his viewing colleagues and adults found his moves exciting to watch, they didn't see his twerk attempt coming and reacted with loud screams.

As if giving it a second thought, the boy stopped his attempted twerk move and took on a different lady's dance style.

Shy little schoolboy whines waist like a lady in front of other students

In other related news, Legit.ng reported that a shy little schoolboy had whined his waist in front of students like a lady.

In a short clip shared by Bravo Shoes on Facebook, the little dancer covered his face with his palms as he started off slowly.

Utilising the small space at the centre created by older students who encompassed him, Bright showed lovely legwork.

Source: Legit.ng