A video of a happy gent dancing in a hospital ward has been doing the rounds on the social media streets

With an orthopaedic cast in one hand and a medicine packet in the other, the excited man showed off lovely waist moves

His infectious dance moves caught the attention of a nurse, patients and visitors who watched with amazement

One recently discharged patient was beyond excited about being on his way back home from the hospital.

The clip, shared online by Team Delela on Facebook, shows the enthusiastic gentleman, pulling some killer dance moves in a hospital ward with his one arm in an orthopaedic cast and holding a medicine packet in the other hand.

A happily discharged patient left the hospital ward with a band. Image: Team Delela/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

He danced with great energy from side to side and social media users could not help but poke fun at the hilarious sight.

A nurse and patients were stunned by the man's unexpected dance and watched him in awe. A female visitor was also distracted by the man's display.

Social media reactions

Anoxolo Zondwa-Zintshaba Kula replied:

“He will be back here soon this one. With same story: "I fell in the pit, I was drunk".”

Zama Ncala remarked:

“He couldn't wait to be discharged, why was he given medi*cation, because this person has fully healed.”

Melo Wematfombeni wrote:

“I'm sure it elevated the spirits of the other patients there.”

Jolly Wambi responded:

“I pray the guy in bed dances like that next... I strongly pray God leads us all.”

Adelice Stephen replied:

“This ward is not boring, shame, I can spend my weekend there to run away from my husband.”

Maxwell Matiwane reacted:

“Some people are born to entertain, some stress-free and always happy.”

Keobinetse Dithondo Keikitse Koboyatau commented:

“Put him back to bed, he'll be injured again.”

