A heart-warming TikTok of a plane full of passengers singing Baby Shark to a toddler in an effort to comfort him has gone viral on social media.

The video received millions of views and thousands of shares and comments.

A video showing a plane full of passengers singing to comfort a crying child has gone viral on social media. Image:TikTok/Parikshit Balochi

It takes a village to raise a child

According to the Insider, Parikshit Balochi who captured the sweet moment on TikTok was flying from home to Albania, saw that the child sitting next to him began crying when the plane took off.

It was reported that another passenger started whispering the words to the popular children's song and Balochi joined in.

The other passengers started singing and clapping to calm the child. When he realised what was happening, Balochi thought,

“'Wow this is a cool moment” and recorded the video.

Social media users reacted to the adorable moment

Katal- Auckland-Jammu said:

“We need a world full of these types of people.”

Sarah Beckwith commented:

“See what can happen when we all work together instead of against each other?”

Sisanda _ nkinqa added:

“it's true when they say it takes a village to raise a child.”

Diyan0210 shared:

“I really lovely to see this, unless you are a parent, you won't know the struggle that parents have with travelling by plane with their little kids.”

Sasha Fox said:

“This is amazing. People normally just stare when little ones have meltdowns. We need more people like this.”

Tina Viik posted:

“Never underestimate the kindness of strangers. I Love it.”

