A husband has caused a stir on social media after revealing how he hid money from his wife & family to build a house

According to him, he has been making GHc12k (N666k) a month for the past 3 years but decided to disclose only GHc2k (N111k) with his wife

Some netizens have not been happy about the attitude of the gentleman although some think it was a good trick

A young man in Ghana has raised many eyebrows with a revelation he made in an anonymous mobile application that allows people to vent out whatever is on their minds.

In a screenshot that was shared on the Twitter handle of @Accraaaaaa_, the gentleman indicated that he used deception to get himself what he wanted in life.

Young man looking happy Photo credit: DMEPhotography

Source: Getty Images

According to him, his monthly salary is GHc12,000 (N666k) but he made his family aware it was only GHc2,000 (N111k) and has been living like a man of limited means due to that.

With the rest of the money, the gentleman said he was able to acquire a plot of land for himself and built his own house.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Netizens react

The statement got tons of reactions on social media.

@Pinto_Clarks asked a pertinent question:

"How can you be in love and be keeping secrets about a property you own? It’s not love then."

@pomzy_mid indicated:

"My guy you dey pay tithes like that.. because she calculate 10% of 2k. That bi wey she claim every month..hmm. if she gets to know about the 12k no deɛɛɛɛɛɛɛɛ aaa you are dead. But my small advice is..If you want to tell her about the 12k.. Just tell her you just had a promotion."

@Its_babymfr stated:

"200 cedis he dey fvck up..how much do u spend a day? see 3r the problem be we ladies... we for job hard make these guys no think sey we dey hia demma monies."

See the post below:

Nigerian lady says she wants to go on a date with a married man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had expressed desire to go on a date with a married man.

When asked for the reason for her choice, the slay queen revealed that such men are reasonable and understanding.

In response to an interviewer named Chidi asking her if she wants a married man because of his money, the lady said no. She said that money will also come but the understanding of married men makes them enticing to her.

Source: Legit.ng