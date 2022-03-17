A video of a Nigerian lady dancing in a weird manner at a club has stirred mixed reactions on social media

The lady who wore a pink spaghetti-hands dress went wild as she vibed to a popular song by Nigerian singer Niara Marley titled Tesunmole

One of the highlights of her showcase was when she laid flat on the floor and danced on her belly like a snake

Fear, confusion and awe gripped clubbers at a club as a Nigerian lady in spaghetti-hands dress made a statement on the dance floor.

The lady who appeared to be intoxicated with drink burst into weird and wild dance moves, as seen in a video shared by @ourtalkroom on Instagram.

Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @ourtalkroom

Source: Instagram

As she vibed to Naira Marley's Tesunmole, the lady first appeared to want to dance with a man but did a front flip.

The man quickly caught her legs and slowly helped place it on the floor, but the lady was just getting started.

On getting up from the front flip, the lady did some legwork and immediately went flat on her tummy.

With her belly on the floor, she danced like a snake.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@everlicool said:

"Nothing we no go see for all this small gatherings.

"I suspect fishy smell."

@boluwajinla

"I go break up the day wey I see this video straight."

@februaryfarms said:

"Who noticed the guy at the back on matching shots, dude wasn't expecting the move, baba open eyes waaa."

@peteramore said:

"Abeg make onah focus on that guy Wey wear completely and down native."

@benjaminanestus said:

"If I carry woman enter club she dance like this, I go just leave am walka."

