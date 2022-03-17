A n old man got charged to court for allegedly committing a traffic offense, and he went to court to represent and defend himself

The man himself is a lawyer, and the moment he stood up to answer for the accusation, the judge quickly recognised him

The judge told the man that they had once met when they were still young in 1960 and they both relieved wonderful memories

The judge subsequently dismissed the case because it turned out the man never committed the offense he was accused of

An old man, Thomas Gidway stepped into the duck to defend himself from charges leveled against him, but he was at once recongnised by the judge, Frank Caprio.

The judge went ahead to recount how he and the accused had met when they were still young in 1960. The accused, Gidway himself was once a lawyer and the judge told him also where he use to work when he was in practice.

The judge, Frank Caprio recognises Thomas Gidway. Photo credit: Caught In Providence

Source: Facebook

Gidway was accused of a hetraffic violation, but hed denied it, saying he was nowhere near where the offense was committed on the said date.

Case dismissed

The judge, Frank Caprio later dismissed the case, having found that Gidway was telling the truth. He also mentioned that Gidway's credibility and his contributions to society helped decide the case in his faveour. The nice video was shared on Facebook by Caught In Providence.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Watch the nice video below:

Social media users react

Many people on Facebook have reacted to the video after it was shared. Here are a few of the reactions:

Phillip Buseng said:

"They both served their respective roles in our society with distinction between them. God bless the rest of their life journey."

Aminu Salisu Daura commented:

"Judge Caprio is great. He's excellent not only in his humanity, but in remembering things too."

Cesia AP reacted:

"A simple but very touching conversation between two wonderful gentlemen. God bless them."

Lagos court convicts Fatai Afobaje

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that a Nigerian cleric has been convicted and sentenced to death for killing his friend.

The man identified as Fatai Afobaje killed his friend in 2015 and has been on trial for the offense.

He has been finally convicted by a Lagos State High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square.

Source: Legit.ng