A video of a young woman with a baby strapped to her back as she delighted herself at an occasion has gathered mixed reactions on social media.

In the short clip doing the rounds on social media, seen by Legit.ng, the woman was spotted having wild fun with a male companion.

With her unusual dance moves and energy-filled steps, she gained attention at the gathering.

Photos of a lady carrying a baby. Source: atinkanews

Source: Instagram

She has great energy

Other attendees present also rocked the dance floor as they jammed to loud music.

However, she managed to grab the limelight as she twerked hard despite carrying a baby behind her.

The less than a minute clip has garnered varied reactions from social media users. Some wondered how she managed to prevent the child from falling.

Legit.ng selected some of the comments below:

SirWayo remarked:

"Eeeish, how did you keep the child from falling. Hmm."

Mike59862 said:

"God have mercy."

Nana_basoah commented:

"Our today generation. Focus on having fun all the time."

DannyVee said:

"Wow, having a baby at your back and partying hard. Ok."

Sam Dan observed:

"The baby is suffocating, oh. This's not right woman."

YawVee commented:

"This woman is strong. Eeeish, baby and dancing wild. Chai."

Pregnant lady dances hard

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a pretty pregnant lady vibing hard to music stirred massive reactions on social media.

Catching her audience unawares, the lady turned and started twerking like a person whose physical fitness is at the brim.

In the video, she was in the twerking position for many seconds, wowing many people who reacted to it. Many Nigerians said she danced as if pregnancy is not a physical burden to the body.

Man entertains market women

In other news, a choreographer wowed many old women in the market as he entertained them with his dance moves.

The man is known on TikTok as @moyadavid1 and is popular for going around dancing with strangers and making them feel happy.

Source: Legit.ng