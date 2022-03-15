Man Goes to Market Wearing Singlet, Puts Carton Over His Head & Starts Shaking Waist for Old Women in Video
- A young man has made many market women forget their problems as he rolled his waist flexibly for them
- The women who were really entertained by his moves laughed hard at the performance he pulled off
- Many Tik Tok users who reacted to his video thanked him for making the women while away time in a fun way
A choreographer has wowed many old women in the market as he entertained them with his dance moves.
The man is known on TikTok as @moyadavid1 and is popular for going around dancing with strangers and making them feel happy.
They were entertained
In one of his latest videos, the man wore just a singlet and jeans and went into the market. With a carton over his head, he entertained the market women with his waist moves.
The market traders could not just help laughing as they abandoned every other thing they were doing to watch him perform.
Watch the video below:
At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 500,000 likes with thousands of reactions.
Thanks for making them smile
Below are some of the comments:
Viktor said:
"My mum was there today she came back home and was telling everyone what happened at the market. Thanks for making her smile."
adkings0 said:
"At least you made our mothers happy. They forgot the bank loans."
Stacia (Sugabrown) said:
"How do I explain to my husband that a TikToker got me pregnant? The waistline oooo."
user3148737105551 said:
"I never expected my mum could laugh this loud."
faithful0055 said:
"This is much better than making people mother running up and down all in the name of joke."
Jacob Ebalu said:
"Thanks for putting smiles on market women. I'm following u right away."
Man danced with strangers
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man with the handle @brytiwundu on Instagram and popular for making 'vibe videos' that show him going around dancing with strangers made many happy again.
In one of his latest videos, he went on the street and engaged many people, one of who was a roadside mechanic.
When he ran into the mechanic shop with his Bluetooth speaker, the man looked confused. After some persuasion, he started dancing with him.
Source: Legit.ng