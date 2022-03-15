A young man has made many market women forget their problems as he rolled his waist flexibly for them

The women who were really entertained by his moves laughed hard at the performance he pulled off

Many Tik Tok users who reacted to his video thanked him for making the women while away time in a fun way

A choreographer has wowed many old women in the market as he entertained them with his dance moves.

The man is known on TikTok as @moyadavid1 and is popular for going around dancing with strangers and making them feel happy.

The women could not stop laughing as he danced. Photo source: @moyadavid1

Source: UGC

They were entertained

In one of his latest videos, the man wore just a singlet and jeans and went into the market. With a carton over his head, he entertained the market women with his waist moves.

The market traders could not just help laughing as they abandoned every other thing they were doing to watch him perform.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 500,000 likes with thousands of reactions.

Thanks for making them smile

Below are some of the comments:

Viktor said:

"My mum was there today she came back home and was telling everyone what happened at the market. Thanks for making her smile."

adkings0 said:

"At least you made our mothers happy. They forgot the bank loans."

Stacia (Sugabrown) said:

"How do I explain to my husband that a TikToker got me pregnant? The waistline oooo."

user3148737105551 said:

"I never expected my mum could laugh this loud."

faithful0055 said:

"This is much better than making people mother running up and down all in the name of joke."

Jacob Ebalu said:

"Thanks for putting smiles on market women. I'm following u right away."

Man danced with strangers

Source: Legit.ng